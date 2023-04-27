D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation Releases Final Details of Community Resilience Gala
ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, April 29th at 6:00 pm (Red Carpet 6:00 pm-8:00 pm) The World Networks will proudly produce “Community Resilience GALA 2023” Fashion Show Benefiting Lampkin Foundation. The formal event will occur at the beautiful Embassy Suites by Hilton, Ontario CA (3663 E Guasti Rd, Ontario, CA 91761).
The evening will include a red carpet, exhibitors, and networking opportunities. Guests will be treated to a fashion runway show featuring the latest trends from local designers.
The D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation is proud to have earned a Platinum level Guidestar Nonprofit Profile
The Gala is hosted by His Highness Dr. PRINCE MARIO-MAXSCHAUMBURG-LIPPE. Guests will enjoy networking, a fashion show, live entertainment, an art exhibit, speeches by prominent influencers leading to an unforgettable afterparty, and an exceptional live performance by Paulette Ivory!
Expected VIP guests include: The City of Ontario Mayor Paul Leon, the City of Ontario Mayor-Pro Tem Debra Dorst Porada, Speaker Include: Sandra Jung, D’Andre D. Lampkin, Lousine Karibian, and the Lampkin Foundation 2022 - Social Good Scholarship Recipient Samantha Morena.
Business Leaders and Prominent Organization Exhibitors include D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation, The World Networks, T-Mobile, Mañana TV Show, Vision Latina TV Network, Veganfornia, Care Staffing Professionals, and Lousine Karibian Events. Also Fashion and Beauty Experts from MUD: Make-up Designory, The World Networks VIP Lounge Show with Obie LeBeau, Deion & Rome From Oprah Winfrey Network, (FAMILY OR Fiancé ) available on Hulu, and Feature in Vogue Magazine, There will also be a plethora of Models, Actors, Directors, Magazine Editors, Influencers, Youtubers, Bloggers, Entrepreneurs and alike.
ABOUT THE CHARITY | The D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that provides volunteer opportunities, educational programs, and grassroots civic engagement projects for underserved communities in the southern Los Angeles and San Bernardino County areas. The organization was founded in 2017 by D'Andre Lampkin, a Los Angeles native, law enforcement officer, City Planning Commissioner, and healthcare entrepreneur.
100% OF ALL DONATIONS AND TICKET SALES BENEFIT THE NON-PROFIT.
