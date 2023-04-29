Jazzman Brown Releases Her New Book
The Cost of Showing Up: A Guided JournalPITTSBURG, CA, USA, April 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The path to righteousness, forgiveness, salvation, and an understanding of how to overcome those deep and dark moments that befall us every day are something that author Jazzman Brown has immersed herself in over the past decade. Searching for answers in her latest book, The Cost of Showing Up: A Guided Journal, the author chronicles her daily challenges, which are conquered by her prayers to The Almighty.
Owner of JazziB L.L.C, a Risk Manager, and a noted public speaker, she is a modern independent woman who is here to tell readers that they are not alone. The fact that the world was encouraged not to show up during the pandemic, has exacted a heavy price on individuals and communities with loss of oneself and the tyranny of isolation spreading like the disease itself.
Her faith is the ever-constant presence that gave her the strength to overcome her continued self-doubt and emerge a more centered and determined leader. In her guided journal, she asks her readers to re-evaluate seven key areas and make the changes to rise like a phoenix as a more complete person with a renewed spirit intact. Overworked, mentally stressed, and time-poor, the critical and fundamental solutions to these shared problems are the answers given to her by God.
The truth exists in every single word Jazzman has recorded on the page. Sometimes joyful and often times painful, the journey is a revelation and an introspection into enlightenment. The bonds of historical suffering and disillusionment have been cast aside, and today, her world is a vastly different place as a result.
Now you, too, can step onto the path that Jazzman Brown has followed in Jesus’ name. Change your life and bask in the glory of His work. Find the answers in The Cost of Showing Up: A Guided Journal. It is a narrative that will transform the way you live.
