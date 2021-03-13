Taking my Life Back: a Family’s Story of Triumph from Transplant to Transformation
Patrice Sterling’s Inspiring and Insightful New Book Talks Sickle Cell, Transplant and Navigating Healthcare and Educational SystemsANTIOCH, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antioch, California: Patrice Sterling announces her new book, “Taking My Life Back: A Family’s Story of Triumph from Transplant to Transformation.” An inspirational book to encourage caregivers to “advocate, challenge the experts and never give up."
"Taking My Life Back" is a story on Patrice Sterling's family's eighteen-year journey to get their son born with sickle cell disease a bone marrow transplant. They celebrated the first anniversary with the book release last December. While her son's journey to a cure for his sickle cell disease was ultimately successful, it was a path filled with struggles and challenges.
Sickle cell anemia is a genetic blood disorder that affects an estimated 100,000 people of the BIPOC community in the United States. As many as 10% of all African Americans carry the sickle cell disease gene. And yet, adults living with sickle cell disease frequently report encountering doctors who don't know anything about it and healthcare providers don't know how to treat it. Patrice Sterling takes the readers on her family's emotional journey and how she presented the transplant option for her son but was refused several times for various reasons. She continued to advocate, push back, and did not give up, and the results have been tremendous.
"My son, Jonathan, wasn't like other children. He tired quickly, had many episodes of excruciating pain, and missed a lot of school due to doctor appointments and illness.” Although Jonathan has two sisters, neither was a close enough match to be his donor however, he was very fortunate that his dad was his best half-match and the next phase began. “The transplant process was long, but despite the lengthy and sometimes challenging process, we finally got the news we had been waiting for," she added.
Patrice Sterling is an advocate for every child she encounters. Faith and family fuel her, and caring for her son, makes her passion for pediatric advocacy even greater.
Patrice has served on both the Patient Care Delivery Committee and the Pediatric Patient and Family Advisory Council for one of the largest Non-profit Healthcare Systems in the United States. Her blog posts on her website speak to the realities of parenting a child with a chronic illness and the blind navigation it requires.
Patrice is available for articles and interviews and is eager to get the word of hope out to others about the possible cure for sickle cell disease. People interested in "Taking My Life Back" and seeking a book that has got it all: motivating, inspiring, insightful, and of course, triumphant can order here www.thefamilylink.org.
###
Patrice Sterling
The Family Link.org
+1 925-489-4536
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn