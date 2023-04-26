The Evolution of LiveRoof: Sedums

LiveRoof, LLC is a West Michigan Company that developed the LiveRoof® Hybrid Green Roof System: the only green roof solution installed with fully mature plants thriving in a healthy, connected ecosystem from day one of installation. LiveRoof’s natural function and natural beauty offer exceptional performance, require very low maintenance and have a predictable cost. LiveRoof projects often become signature elements on commercial, public, university and school buildings all over the US and Canada.

I am Doni Burton, Business Development Specialist for LiveRoof Global, LLC. It is my privilege to interview amazing people from our LiveRoof Network this year.

This year LiveRoof celebrates its 16th year and we are doing so with a year-long theme: The Evolution of the Green Roof. Specifically, we will focus on LiveRoof Growers, Products, Processes and Plants. Please enjoy this second interview in the series. Additional interviews to follow include: Forbs as Green Roof Plants (June), Grasses as Green Roof Plants (August), and The Evolution of Biodiversity in Green Roofs (September).

To celebrate our talented team members, I spoke with two LiveRoof Global, LLC network growers; Jani Witteveen from LiveRoof Ontario, in Ontario, and Klint Bolhuis of LiveRoof, LLC., in Michigan. I wanted to find out what it takes to grow sedums for green roofs and what changes they have seen in the green roof industry over the past decade.

Jani and Klint both have horticultural backgrounds

Jani studied conservation at the University of Waterloo and has a technician diploma in horticulture from Lambton College. She moved directly into wholesale greenhouse growing, where she learned about processes and logistics. Peter and Ellie Hillen hired her to start growing for LiveRoof Ontario in early 2012.

Klint has worked in Ag related environments for most of his life. Klint worked in his family’s nursery from the age of eight through his early twenties. He earned a major in English and a minor in Spanish at Grand Valley State University. Klint joined LiveRoof, LLC. in 2015, and he knew immediately that producing roofs was something he wanted to do.

Jani and Klint share similar reasons for being motivated growers…

Jani loves her work, “I honestly can’t imagine working in a different industry. There is something so remarkable about being able to work with nature to grow and produce something so beautiful and hardy.”

Klint’s greatest motivation for growing green roofs is the beauty of the green roofs, “They make a place beautiful, unique and interesting wherever they are used. It is nice that green roofs provide so many other benefits, but for me, I just like the way they look.”

Jani and Klint value the contributions growing green roofs provides for the environment. Through this contribution Jani and Klint connect with nature themselves and connect others to nature via the roofs they grow.

Jani and Klint’s “Top 10” Reasons Why Sedums are Great for Green Roofs! (presented in no particular order)

Jani adores sedums, “I’ll find sedums growing in my pockets and in my boots, and it’s always a little treasure to realize how sedums really are the “Little Engine that Could” of plants: determined, and tenacious, succulent and evergreen, just amazing.”

Klint believes, “Sedums are the best plants for our Great Lakes Climate.”

Below is Jani and Klint’s combined Sedum “Top 10” list illustrating why sedums are the MVP of Green Roof plants!

Sedums make maintenance of a green roof easy for the owner. Weeds are easy to spot. They are very drought tolerant. Sedums come in many varieties (even tall!). They stand up to both heat and cold. Sedums grow and fill in rapidly. They tolerate high winds. They come in a broad range of sizes, textures and colors. Anyone can grow Sedums! Sedums are beautiful to look at.

Next, I wanted to know what changes Jani and Klint have been a part of related to growing sedums for green roofs



Jani appreciates and values her LiveRoof Ontario team, “I have been fortunate to be part of such a skilled team of people.” Jani and Klint are grateful for the processes used to grow, cut and ship sedums as well as how these processes have been improved upon and refined over time.

Klint has been with LiveRoof LLC. through important changes, “The changes I’m most happy about are the additions of stock beds of varieties that we use a lot.” Plant diversity has changed and improved over the years as well. Jani appreciates attention to detail and plant breeding, “The diversity of plants available from the LiveRoof breeding program has made the design process simply fun!”

This is the second in the series: The Evolution of LiveRoof its People, Products, Processes and Plants. We hope you enjoy the series throughout this year. The next interview will focus on Forbs and will publish at the end of June.

