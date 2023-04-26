Submit Release
Meeting Announcement – PY23 DOE Formula-Based Weatherization State Plan

The Washington State Department of Commerce will conduct a virtual public hearing to receive comments on the Draft 2023 United States Department of Energy/Washington State Low-Income Weatherization Assistance Plan. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.

The hearing will be held Tuesday, May 2, 2023, 9:00am – 10:00am Pacific Standard Time (PST). If you wish to attend, please register for this Teams meeting prior to the start of the Public Hearing. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Register for the May 2, 2023 Virtual Public Hearing (on Zoom)

Please take a moment to review the draft of the State Plan listed on the Weatherization page under Information for low-income households.

