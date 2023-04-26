Bowser Administration Hosts “Spring Into A New Career” District Hiring Fair

(Washington, DC) – Today, the Department of Human Resources (DCHR) held a “Spring Into a New Career” hiring event at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library for residents interested in pursuing a career with DC Government. Throughout the day, residents will be able to explore over 800 career opportunities, and participating agencies will make on-the-spot job offers.



“We are always looking for people who care about DC – who want to help our residents thrive and our communities succeed – to join our team,” said Mayor Bowser. “No matter what you are passionate about, there is a role for you in DC Government. We are a diverse team of people who love DC, and DC Government is a place where you can make a great salary, with great benefits, and grow professionally while doing meaningful work. For people interested in that type of career, we encourage them to go to careers.dc.gov.”



During the “Spring into a New Career” event, District agencies are hiring for positions in sectors such as public safety, education, operations, legal, and public works. In addition, residents can connect with professional development opportunities and community resources and engage directly with over 21 District agencies, eight large scale private-sector companies, and nearly 40 service organizations. The event also includes live professional coaching on engaging employers, translating transferable skills to meet position requirements, and navigating job fairs. During last year’s hiring events, nearly 500 DC residents were offered full time employment with DC government.



In her Fiscal Year 2024 Fair Shot budget proposal, Mayor Muriel Bowser made investments to ensure DC Government is able to attract and retain high-quality public servants and hire for hard to fill positions. Investments include:



$2.5 million to create a new recruitment and retention fund for hard to fill DC government positions such as 911 call takers and social workers.

to create a new recruitment and retention fund for hard to fill DC government positions such as 911 call takers and social workers. $5.4 million to continue investments in recruitment and conversion bonuses for new Metropolitan Police Department hires and $1.2 million for expanded educational incentives.

for expanded educational incentives. $2.1 million and 18 additional staff to support civilianization efforts, reducing the need for sworn officers to cover civilian roles and duties.

and 18 additional staff to support civilianization efforts, reducing the need for sworn officers to cover civilian roles and duties. $1.4 million for 6 staff and programming for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), as well as employee wellness and wellbeing, to help retain officers.

for 6 staff and programming for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), as well as employee wellness and wellbeing, to help retain officers. $116 million to support raising the wages of teachers in both public and public charter schools.

to support raising the wages of teachers in both public and public charter schools. $1.6 million to begin planning and implementing a Teacher Apprenticeship Program to train future teachers in the District.

to begin planning and implementing a Teacher Apprenticeship Program to train future teachers in the District. $1.2 million to launch a new DC Paramedic School.



“Whether residents have an up-to-date resume or not, we are able to help them get ready with on-site professional development resources at hiring events just like this one,” said E. Lindsey Maxwell, Director of DCHR. “This hiring event is a win-win for our residents and our agencies. I’m an advocate for choosing public service because anyone who ‘chooses’ public service is making the choice to make others’ lives better!”



DCHR offers current employees and new hires a comprehensive health, employee wellness, dental, retirement packages, and access to e-learning and development platforms employees and new hires can receive certifications.



To view open positions in DC Government and apply visit careers.dc.gov. For more information about upcoming hiring fairs and other opportunities to receive pre-employment assistance, visit dchr.dc.gov.



To learn more about Mayor Bowser’s FY24 Budget, visit budget.dc.gov.

