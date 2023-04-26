Submit Release
Mayor Bowser to Celebrate “Read Across DC” Day

(Washington, DC) - On Wednesday, April 26 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will celebrate Read Across DC Day and read to a class of pre-K students at the National Children’s Center. Read Across DC was first organized by the Office of the State Superintendent of Education to highlight the importance of literacy among District youth. Mayor Bowser’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget proposal includes a continuing investment of $2.1 million in local funds to support early literacy through the Early Literacy Intervention Initiative, which aims to increase the literacy proficiency of District youth.
 
DC schools, child care facilities, families, and residents can also participate in Read Across DC with the toolkit on OSSE’s website, which includes printable bookmarks, signs, and coloring pages to share on social media using #ReadAcrossDC.  

To learn more about Mayor Bowser’s FY24 Budget, visit budget.dc.gov.

When:  
Wednesday, April 26 at 11 am
 
Who: 
Mayor Muriel Bowser 
Dr. Christina Grant, State Superintendent of Education 
Eboni-Rose Thompson, President, DC State Board of Education  
Patricia Browne, President and CEO, National Children’s Center  
 
Where: 
National Children’s Center 
3400 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE 
*Closest Metro Station: Congress Heights Metro*   
*Closest Bikeshare Station: Alabama & MLK Avenue SE*
 
Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].  
 
The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter.    
 

