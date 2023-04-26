HNV gains high export turnover

Submit Release
HÀ NỘI – From April 2022 to March 2023, Honda Vietnam (HNV) achieved positive growth both in motorbikes and automobile segments with 13.8 per cent and 7 per cent respectively.

Honda Vietnam reported that it sold more than 2.3 million bikes, an increase of 13.8 per cent compared to 2022, accounting for 81 per cent of Việt Nam’s market share.

In addition, the company earned an export turnover of US$402.2 million from exporting 228,801 bikes including Completely Built Units (CBU) bikes and spare parts making an increase of 23.4 per cent against 2022.

Regarding the automobile segment, the company’s auto sales also reached 25,808 vehicles, up 7 per cent compared to 2022. Of which, in March alone, 1,489 vehicles were sold, up 7.5 per cent over the previous month. - VNS

 

