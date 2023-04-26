HCM City hosts first Global Sourcing Fair

VIETNAM, April 26 -

HCM CITY — More than 200 Vietnamese and other Asian suppliers are participating in the Global Sourcing Fair that opened on Wednesday at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in HCM City.

Held for the first time in Việt Nam, the event has attracted more than 6,000 buyers from more than 120 countries and territories, including the US, Germany, France, Spain, Canada, Australia, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and India.

More than 5,000 products, from newly designed to popular export-ready items, are on show to meet the sourcing needs of professional international buyers.

The expo focuses on trendy, in-demand products from key industries that meet export standards including home and furniture, gifts and handicrafts, fashion and accessories, and textiles and fashion supplies.

It also offers buyers and suppliers an opportunity to meet and exchange ideas and understand market trends.

Thousands of foreign buyers will visit the show online on the Global Sources Virtual Show platform and keep sourcing from Việt Nam through the online marketplace.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Hu Wei, CEO of Global Sources, a multi-channel B2B sourcing platform and the expo’s organiser, said: “As Việt Nam becomes a global manufacturing hub, we realise that international B2B buyers are also starting to source from Việt Nam and neighbouring countries.”

His company is pleased to bring the international sourcing exhibition to Việt Nam to actively respond to this demand, he said.

It is expected to become a must-attend annual sourcing event for international buyers, he added.

The fair, organised together with the Việt Nam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company, will go on until April 28. —VNS