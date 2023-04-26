Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,335 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,642 in the last 365 days.

HCM City hosts first Global Sourcing Fair

VIETNAM, April 26 -  

HCM CITY — More than 200 Vietnamese and other Asian suppliers are participating in the Global Sourcing Fair that opened on Wednesday at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in HCM City.

Held for the first time in Việt Nam, the event has attracted more than 6,000 buyers from more than 120 countries and territories, including the US, Germany, France, Spain, Canada, Australia, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and India.

More than 5,000 products, from newly designed to popular export-ready items, are on show to meet the sourcing needs of professional international buyers.

The expo focuses on trendy, in-demand products from key industries that meet export standards including home and furniture, gifts and handicrafts, fashion and accessories, and textiles and fashion supplies.

It also offers buyers and suppliers an opportunity to meet and exchange ideas and understand market trends.

Thousands of foreign buyers will visit the show online on the Global Sources Virtual Show platform and keep sourcing from Việt Nam through the online marketplace.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Hu Wei, CEO of Global Sources, a multi-channel B2B sourcing platform and the expo’s organiser, said: “As Việt Nam becomes a global manufacturing hub, we realise that international B2B buyers are also starting to source from Việt Nam and neighbouring countries.”

His company is pleased to bring the international sourcing exhibition to Việt Nam to actively respond to this demand, he said.

It is expected to become a must-attend annual sourcing event for international buyers, he added.

The fair, organised together with the Việt Nam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company, will go on until April 28. —VNS

 

 

You just read:

HCM City hosts first Global Sourcing Fair

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more