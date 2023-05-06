Genesis 360, LLC, Selected as 2023 Veteran Small Business Champion of the Year by the U.S. SBA Louisiana District
A special ceremony during National Small Business Week will honor all the Small Business Administration Louisiana District winners at the Captial Park Museum.
The SBA is pleased to celebrate Genesis 360, LLC's achievements and recognize your personal role as President in driving our nation’s economic growth."”BATON ROUGE , LA, UNITED STATES , May 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Baton Rouge-based Genesis 360, LLC, is honored to be awarded the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Louisiana District's 2023 Veteran Small Business Champion of the Year. On May 3, 2023, during National Small Business Week, Genesis 360, LLC, and other district winners will be celebrated at a special ceremony at the Capital Park Museum in Baton Rouge.
— Michael Ricks, SBA Louisiana District Director
Genesis 360, LLC, is a one-stop shop for all your construction, building maintenance, ground maintenance, and IT needs. It also offers landscaping, janitorial, building new construction sites, remodeling, and project management. President and owner Craig A. Stevens founded Genesis 360, LLC in 2011 as a line striping company. Within ten years, the Louisiana native and retired Air Force Captain grew the company by securing multimillion-dollar federal contracts.
"Along with our strong relationships and past performance, we hold a number of certifications that have positioned us to grow, such as the (8(a), Service Disabled Veteran Owned, HUBZone, and DBE. We have several projects in the pipeline from the commercial and federal sectors. Our plan is to become the Amazon of maintenance and construction," said Stevens. "This award is reflective of our great team. We remain true to our core values of integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do."
In a letter to Stevens, SBA District Director Michael Ricks said, "Your hard work, innovative ideas, and dedication to your community have helped you build an outstanding business that has strengthened your state’s economy. The SBA is pleased to celebrate Genesis 360, LLC's achievements and recognize your personal role as President in driving our nation’s economic growth."
Created in 1953, the SBA continues to help small business owners and entrepreneurs pursue the American dream. The only cabinet-level federal agency fully dedicated to small businesses, the SBA provides counseling, capital, and contracting expertise as the nation's only go-to resource and voice for small businesses. "Our 2023 State Small Businessperson of the Year gives their all to achieve their American dream — to own and build a strong, resilient business; create jobs; increase competition and innovation and power America's historic economic recovery," Ricks said.
Built on a foundation of reliable, responsive service, Genesis 360, LLC, works across the United States with offices in Baton Rouge, Houston, Galveston, Virginia, and Maryland.
In 2022, Craig A. Stevens and Genesis 360, LLC, were honored to receive the following distinctions:
Craig A. Stevens as the 2022 Small Business Person of the Year for Louisiana by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
Genesis 360, LLC as the 2022 SBA 8(a) Firm of the Year for Louisiana. An 8(a) firm is a small business that is owned and operated by socially and economically disadvantaged citizens, and that has been accepted into the 8(a) Business Development Program.
Genesis 360, LLC as the 2022 Company of the Year (fewer than 100 employees) by the Baton Rouge Business Report, in partnership with Junior Achievement.
Genesis 360, LLC was named one of INC 5000’s fastest-growing companies in America in 2022.
In 2022, Stevens was also appointed by Louisiana governor, John Bel Edwards, to be a sitting member of the Residential Building Contractors Subcommittee and represent the 6th Congressional District. He was also selected to serve on the Committee of 100 for Economic Development, Inc. The Residential Building Contractors Subcommittee serves to protect the public from incompetent and fraudulent acts of residential contractors while promoting the integrity of the construction industry. The Committee of 100 for Economic Development Inc is Louisiana's Business Roundtable. It promotes public policy that makes Louisiana more competitive in retaining existing businesses and industries and attracting more innovative businesses to Louisiana.
About Craig A. Stevens
A native of Opelousas, Louisiana, Stevens served 25 years in the Air Force and retired as a Captain in the 93rd Bomb Squadron. He started Genesis 360, LLC, in 2011 as a parking lot striping company. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Information Technology and graduated from Leadership Ascension, New Orleans Emerging Leaders, and the American Academy of Entrepreneurs. Stevens is a proud community supporter and serves on the Ascension Chamber of Commerce board, Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, Boys and Girls Club, Dream Teachers, BREC, Home Builders Association, and the Better Business Bureau. He is also a Rotarian.
About Genesis 360, LLC
Genesis 360, LLC, is a veteran-owned maintenance and construction service company. Since its establishment in 2011, the Louisiana company has experienced phenomenal growth and added offices throughout the United States. Its goal is to become the Amazon of maintenance, construction, and IT for commercial businesses and governmental agencies. The company offers various services from landscaping, janitorial, new build and remodel construction sites, construction project management, building and ground maintenance, and IT services.
To learn more about Craig A. Stevens and Genesis 360, LLC, please call (225) 283-4843 or visit https://genesis360llc.com/
Craig A. Stevens
Genesis 360, LLC
+1 225-304-6657
craig@genesis360llc.com
Craig Stevens and The Bigger Picture