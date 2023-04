St. Johnsbury / MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A4003148

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 04/26/2023 at 1429 hrs

STREET: Rt. 114

TOWN: Burke

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Burke Hollow Rd.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Audrey Downey

AGE: 82

SEAT BELT?: N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Tucson

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Carmen Murray

AGE: 72

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Edwin Jones

AGE: 52

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Driver's side wheel

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a three-car motor vehicle crash on Rt. 114 in the town of Burke. After investigation it was determined that Operator 1 (Downey) was travelling North when she crossed over the center line of the road. Vehicle 2 was travelling South on Rt. 114 when it was struck by Vehicle 1. Operator 2 (Murray) lost control of her vehicle resulting in her crashing into the wheel well of Vehicle 3. Operator 3 (Jones) then came to a controlled stop approximately 10 feet from the point of contact. Operator 1 was issued a ticket for failing to maintain her lane.

All parties were evaluated by EMS and did not sustain any injuries. State Police were assisted by Lyndon Police Department, Lyndon Rescue and East Burke Fire Department.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 3378379 T23 VSA 1038