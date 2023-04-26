Nathan Cowan to perform for May 14 Sandburg Songbag Concert in Galesburg

GALESBURG, ILLINOIS, April 26 - The 2023 Carl Sandburg Songbag Concert Series continues Sunday, May 14, with singer, songwriter and guitarist Nathan Cowan performing at the Carl Sandburg State Historic Site in Galesburg.





Formerly of Harvest Sons and The Dirty Loew, Cowan recently embarked on a solo career. His set will feature original songs along with tunes by other artists.





The performance will be in the Sandburg site's barn at 313 E. Third St. in Galesburg. The show will begin at 2 p.m., with a break for refreshments at 3 p.m. A donation of $5 per person is appreciated to help offset the cost of the performance.





The 2023 Sandburg Songbag concerts are funded in part by the Mark and Celia Godsil Family Fund, a Donor Advised Fund of the Galesburg Community Foundation. The concert is presented by the Carl Sandburg Historic Site Association and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Upcoming scheduled performances include:





• June 11: Edutainer Barry Cloyd presents Carl Sandburg - Poet of the People

• Oct. 8: Folk musician Mark Dvorak

• Nov. 12: Folk, bluegrass, and Americana artists the Dance Hall Doves



