Last Day of Classes Celebration

Monday, May 1, 2023

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

(Rain Date: May 2)

President Marc B. Parlange invites all students, faculty, and staff to celebrate the last day of classes and honor the Class of 2023. Please arrive at the Quad by noon to help us create history together and be part of a group aerial photo to spell out “2023.”

There will be music, refreshments, and—of course—Rhody the Ram!

We hope to see all members of the community attend this festive day!