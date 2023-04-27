Submit Release
Public art commission for the Fine Arts Center: Presentations, Monday, May 1

April 27, 2023

On Monday, May 1, the finalists for the public art commission for the URI Fine Arts Center will be on campus to present their proposals. In conjunction with the renovations, the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts is commissioning public artwork through the state’s Allocation for Art for Public Facilities Act.

All members of the URI community, as well as members of the general public, are welcome to attend the presentations and hear proposals for the public art commission at URI’s Fine Arts Center. Attendees will view work from four finalists and one artist presenting a temporary art piece.  

Presentations will take place in the Memorial Union, Atrium 1, from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

10:00 a.m. Introductions
10:15-11 Presentation by Michael Townsend, Leah Smith of Tape Art 
11:00-11:45 Presentation by Matt Niebuhr/RDG
11:45-12:30 p.m. Lunch break
12:30-1:15 Presentation by Gordon Heuther 
1:15- Presentation by Cliff Garten 
2-2:45 Presentation by Jill Anholt

Anyone wishing to offer commentary, requiring accommodations, or having questions is asked to notify Molly Dickinson, public art and cultural facilities program director at RISCA, molly.dickinson.ctr@arts.ri.gov, 401-573-9838. 

