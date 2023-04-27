‘Forever’ chemicals in drinking water may cause obesity, study says

April 26, 2023 -- Heavily used “forever chemicals” found in food packaging and other consumer goods are contributing to weight gain, a new study has found.

The study focused on PFAS (perfluorinated alkylate substance) exposure. It was published in the journal Obesity.

“They are colorless, tasteless, and odorless, and often are used to create barriers or stop liquids from seeping,” the University of Rhode Island said in a press release. “The chemicals coat pizza boxes and microwave popcorn bags, nonstick cookware, and waterproof clothing, and stop stains from sinking into carpet and furniture.”

The chemicals have leached into water, “from marine habitats to drinking water resources,” the release said.

Higher PFAS levels in blood promote weight gain and make it harder for people to maintain a weight loss, the researchers found. Earlier studies showed PFAS contributed to weight gain and high cholesterol levels in children, the release said.

“We now focused on adults who participated in an experimental study of five different diets in regard to weight gain,” said Philippe Grandjean, MD, who has a research professor appointment within the URI College of Pharmacy. “Our results add to the concern that environmental pollution may be affecting our metabolism, so that we tend to gain weight.”