State v. Jeroid John Price (Order)

The State, Petitioner, v. Jeroid John Price, Defendant, Appellate Case No. 2023-000629

ORDER



The circuit court's order of December 30, 2022, is hereby vacated, and the defendant Jeroid John Price is remanded to the custody of the Department of Corrections. See S.C. Code Ann. § 17-25-65 (2014); S.C. Const. art. I, § 9; S.C. Code Ann. § 14-5-10 (2017). Law enforcement authorities are directed to immediately take custody of the defendant and return him to the Department of Corrections to serve the remainder of his sentence. This Court will file a formal opinion explaining the basis for its decision.





s/John W. Kittredge J. s/John Cannon Few J. s/D. Garrison Hill J.

We respectfully dissent:

s/Donald W. Beatty C.J. s/George C. James, Jr. J.



Columbia, South Carolina

April 26, 2023



