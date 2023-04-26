Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,124 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,469 in the last 365 days.

State v. Jeroid John Price (Order)

Court News ...

2023-04-26-02

The Supreme Court of South Carolina


The State, Petitioner,

v.

Jeroid John Price, Defendant,

Appellate Case No. 2023-000629

 

 

ORDER


The circuit court's order of December 30, 2022, is hereby vacated, and the defendant Jeroid John Price is remanded to the custody of the Department of Corrections. See S.C. Code Ann. § 17-25-65 (2014); S.C. Const. art. I, § 9; S.C. Code Ann. § 14-5-10 (2017). Law enforcement authorities are directed to immediately take custody of the defendant and return him to the Department of Corrections to serve the remainder of his sentence. This Court will file a formal opinion explaining the basis for its decision.  



s/John W. Kittredge                            J.

s/John Cannon Few                           J.

s/D. Garrison Hill                                J.

We respectfully dissent:

s/Donald W. Beatty                           C.J.

s/George C. James, Jr.                     J.

 


Columbia, South Carolina
April 26, 2023

 


You just read:

State v. Jeroid John Price (Order)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more