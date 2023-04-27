Gateway Subaru Presents $30,000 Contribution to Believe In Tomorrow Children’s House By The Sea
Left to Right: James Harris, Brian Kang, Zach Nagler, Kris Parker, Brian Morrison, Don Scullen, Jeff Little, Pat Wergin, Dave Ford.
Funds Will Be Used To Help Build New Pediatric Respite Property For Critically Ill Children on 65th Street In Ocean City, Maryland
Their philanthropic efforts and support are making a major and very positive difference in the lives of the children and families that we serve.”OCEAN CITY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For the past three years, Gateway Subaru of Delmar, Maryland, has selected the Believe In Tomorrow Children’s Foundation as their Hometown Charity during the annual Subaru Share The Love Charity Campaign. This past year, Gateway Subaru raised $30,000, and the contribution was recently presented to Believe In Tomorrow by Pat Wergin, Vice President of Gateway Subaru and Annapolis Cars, and Don Scullen, Gateway Subaru’s Sales Manager. The total contributions from Gateway Subaru over the past three years exceeds $90,000.
— Brian Morrison, founder of Believe In Tomorrow
The Believe In Tomorrow Children’s Foundation is dedicating the funds to the expansion of its Children’s House By The Sea in Ocean City, Maryland. When completed in early 2024, this new pediatric respite property will serve children with short life expectancies, and those needing additional medical assistance during their stay. Located adjacent to Believe In Tomorrow’s flagship respite facility on 66th St., the expansion will include substantial outdoor space for family recreation and relaxation.
“Working with Believe In Tomorrow as our Hometown Charity for the Subaru Share The Love Event for the past three years has been a mutually beneficial experience,” shared Patrick Wergin, Vice President of Gateway Subaru. “The support they lend to families and pediatric patients provides a much-needed pause from the stress induced by the medical and financial challenges they are facing. It inspires us to do more to ensure that these children and their families have a bright tomorrow. We are proud of the more than $90,000 our Gateway Subaru and Subaru of America team has been able provide to Believe In Tomorrow.”
Believe In Tomorrow is credited with establishing the first pediatric respite program in the Unites States for children with life threatening illnesses when it created the Ocean City based beach respite program in 1986. Today, the Believe In Tomorrow Children’s House By The Sea is the largest pediatric respite facility of it’s kind, and has served as a world wide model for pediatric respite housing services.
“The entire Gateway Subaru and Annapolis Cars team have been just extraordinary partners to Believe In Tomorrow and the families that we serve,’ said Brian Morrison, Believe In Tomorrow’s founder. “Their philanthropic efforts and support are making a major and very positive difference in the lives of the children and families that we serve.”
The combined contribution of Annapolis Subaru and Gateway Subaru over the past three years exceeds $145,000. "This is simply an amazing level of support and dedication to serve our mission, and we are incredibly proud of our partnership with the wonderful team at Annapolis Cars and Gateway Subaru," said Maryanne Davis, Believe In Tomorrow's CEO.
The Believe In Tomorrow Children’s Foundation is comprised of eight pediatric hospital and respite properties located throughout the Mid-Atlantic area. Believe In Tomorrow provides exceptional hospital and respite housing services to critically ill children and their families, believing that keeping families together during a child's medical crisis, and the gentle cadence of everyday family life, has a powerful influence on the healing process. Believe In Tomorrow is also a primary provider of hospital housing to the world-renowned Johns Hopkins Children's Center. As the pioneer of pediatric respite housing, Believe In Tomorrow offers families week-long stays free of charge in the mid-Atlantic's beautiful beach and mountain settings. Believe In Tomorrow’s military initiative gives priority to families who are members of the U.S. Armed Forces whose children are receiving treatment for a critical illness. To learn more about Believe In Tomorrow's unique programs and services, go to www.believeintomorrow.org.
Brian Morrison
The Believe In Tomorrow Children's Foundation
+1 410-615-7690
bmorrison@believeintomorrow.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram