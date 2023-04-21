Great Wolf Lodge and Duff Goldman Announce Partnership with Believe In Tomorrow Children’s House at Johns Hopkins

Left to Right: Celebrity Chef Duff Goldman, Believe In Tomorrow Children’s Foundation CEO Maryanne Davis, and General Manager of Great Wolf Lodge Maryland, Nadine Miracle.
Celebrity Chef Duff Goldman joins Great Wolf Lodge Resorts to Support Critically Ill Children and Their Families
I'm really excited that Great Wolf Lodge has partnered with the Believe In Tomorrow Children's House. It's an incredible organization that does really, really good work.”
— Duff Goldman, Celebrity Chef and Star of Ace of Cakes
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Wolf Lodge, America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has teamed together with Celebrity Chef Duff Goldman and his famous Charm City Cakes to support the pediatric patients and families staying at the Believe In Tomorrow Children’s House at Johns Hopkins. The partnership will celebrate the grand opening of the newest Great Wolf Lodge opening in Perryville, Maryland this June.
Throughout this summer, guests of the Great Wolf Lodge Resort will be able to enjoy an array of limited-edition cupcakes created by Duff Goldman and his Charm City Bakery team. The Great Wolf Pack Adventure Cupcakes will be available starting on opening day and will be sold through Labor Day weekend. The Believe In Tomorrow Children’s Foundation will receive 100% of the proceeds from the cupcakes that are sold. "I'm really excited that Great Wolf Lodge has partnered with the Believe In Tomorrow Children's House. It's an incredible organization that does really, really good work, said Duff Goldman.”
Since 1992, The Believe In Tomorrow Children’s House at Johns Hopkins has provided accommodations free of charge, to many of the sickest children being treated at the world renowned Johns Hopkins Children’s Hospital. Over 700,00 individual overnight accommodations have been provided to pediatric patients and their families, who have arrived from every state in the U.S., and 88 countries worldwide. “We are incredibly proud to be partnering with Great Wolf Lodge and Duff Goldman to support the children and families that we serve,” said Believe In Tomorrow CEO Maryanne Davis. “Their contributions will bring comfort and joy to many families.”
“We’re excited to partner with legendary cake artist Duff Goldman to create these whimsical and delicious Great Wolf Pack Adventure Cupcakes and bring a taste of Baltimore’s iconic Charm City Cakes bakery to the families staying at our new Maryland resort,” shared Brooke Patterson, Chief Marketing Officer for Great Wolf Resorts.
"What makes this collaboration even sweeter is the passion we both share in wanting to give back through our donation to Believe In Tomorrow’s Children’s House at John Hopkins.”
Founded in 1982, the Believe In Tomorrow Children’s Foundation is based in Baltimore, Maryland, and is a leading national provider of pediatric hospital and respite housing services, with eight facilities throughout the Mid-Atlantic area. This year, the Believe In Tomorrow Children's House at Johns Hopkins is celebrating 30 years of exceptional service to the Johns Hopkins Children's Center.
