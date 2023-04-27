MyShingle.com's Carolyn Elefant Announces Groundbreaking Law Firm StartUp AI-ccelerator Program

MyShingle logo

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolyn Elefant, the founder of MyShingle.com, is pleased to announce the launch of the Law Firm startUp AI-ccelerator program. This innovative program is a one-of-a-kind resource for lawyers looking to start their own firms or expand their practices using AI as their digital partner.

The Law Firm startUp AI-ccelerator program is a month-long course that includes pre-recorded videos, podcasts, hands-on work sessions, and individualized office hours. This comprehensive approach teaches lawyers how to partner with emerging AI tools to get a law firm up and running quickly and affordably while mastering basic tech tools at the same time. It's also the first of its kind to teach lawyers how to use AI in their practices.

Whether you're actively in the process of starting your firm or adding a new practice area, the Law Firm startUp AI-ccelerator program will help you take your firm from idea to implementation in a short period of time. Even if you've only just started flirting with the idea of your own firm, this program's hands-on exercises on setting a vision and researching possible markets with AI tools by your side will help you see the future more clearly.

The Law Firm startUp AI-ccelerator program is the first of its kind, and it's a groundbreaking resource for lawyers who want to stay ahead of the curve. By incorporating AI tools into the process of starting or expanding a law firm, lawyers can save time and money while also learning valuable tech skills.

"I'm thrilled to offer this program to lawyers who are looking to start their own firms or expand their practices," said Carolyn Elefant. "The Law Firm StartUp AI-ccelerator program is a unique opportunity for lawyers to learn how to use AI tools to their advantage, and I'm confident that it will be a game-changer for many of them."

To learn more about the Law Firm startUp AI-ccelerator program and to register, visit https://myshingle.com/myshingle-law-firm-start-up-ai-ccelerator-landing-page/. Program cost is $299, but limited scholarships are available on request.

About Carolyn Elefant: Carolyn has always been an early adopter of technology in law practice, believing that it can help lawyer deliver legal services more faster, cheaper and with higher quality. As creator of MyShingle.com, the authoritative website on solo and small firm law practice, Carolyn is an expert on law firm. ownership and champion of its role in advancing diversity and meaningful access to justice in the legal profession. Carolyn is also an accomplished lawyer with her own firm focused on power, pipelines and property rights.

Contact:

Name: Carolyn Elefant

Email: elefant@myshingle.com