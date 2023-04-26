EisnerAmper Recognized for “Top Workplaces Culture Excellence”

EisnerAmper has earned a “2022 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence” recognition in the categories of Leadership, Innovation, Compensation & Benefits, and Work-Life Flexibility.

Issued by Energage, a research company with more than 16 years of experience surveying more than 27 million employees at 70,000 organizations, Top Workplaces awards are based on a research-backed, 24-item employee engagement survey.

Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards celebrate organizations that excel in specific areas of workplace culture. EisnerAmper was honored in the following categories:

Compensation & Benefits – Provide packages employees believe are fair for the work being done and compared to others in the industry.

Innovation – Create a culture where new ideas are encouraged, which helps employees reach their full potential.

Leadership – Inspire confidence in employees and company direction. They listen to what matters most to employees and use that insight in decision making.

Work-Life Flexibility – Built a culture that enables employees to meet the demands of their personal lives while maintaining high performance.

“To be recognized in so many important workplace categories is inspiring and exciting,” said Lori Reiner, EisnerAmper Partner and Chief People Officer. “It reinforces the commitment and dedication of our HR team—and all our colleagues—to create a culture of belonging at EisnerAmper. Many thanks to Energage for this accolade.”

“Top Workplaces is a sign of resiliency and impressive performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward.”