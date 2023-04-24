EisnerAmper Named to “CRN’s 2023 MSP 500” List

EisnerAmper is pleased to announce that it has made the Channel Company’s “CRN 2023 Managed Service Provider (‘MSP’) 500” list in the “Pioneer 250” category. Pioneer 250s have largely built their business models weighted toward managed services and providing managed services to the SMB market.

CRN’s annual MSP 500 list identifies industry-leading service providers in North America that are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches to managed services, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their ROI.

We’re extremely proud of this honor because CRN only recognizes those top technology providers and consultants that take a leading-edge approach to providing managed services,” said Rahul Mahna, Partner and Leader of EisnerAmper’s Outsourced IT Services team. “Congratulations to all of this year’s winners.”

“The solution providers on our 2023 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company.