Tour Activity Operator Amphitrite Digital Announces New Management Appointments
Shareholders also unanimously reappointed independent directors to its board
With their contributions to the company and their unique skill sets, they have already shown they perform at the high level that Amphitrite Digital expects.”ST. THOMAS, US VIRGIN ISLANDS, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphitrite Digital has announced new management appointments to the leading tour activity operator company.
— Amphitrite Digital President Hope Stawski
Mei-Mei Brown has been promoted from acting chief financial officer to senior vice president of finance. Mei-Mei, who joined Amphitrite Digital full-time in the first quarter of 2023, has more than 20 years of experience leading the accounting and finance departments in several different industries, including retail, service, manufacturing and technology. She is a member of the California Bar and a member of the Arkansas State Board of Public Accountancy.
Captain Jason Frisbey-Jones has been named general manager of Paradise Adventures Catamarans and Watersports, located in Panama City Beach, Florida. He previously was senior master captain at Seas the Day Charters USVI. Jason joined the Seas the Day Charters USVI team in July 2021 and was assigned a vessel as lead captain in February 2022. Later that year, he became the senior master captain of the company’s fleet.
Jason has a 100-ton United States Coast Guard master’s license and more than 10 years of professional experience in the maritime industry.
Sonni Pank has joined Amphitrite Digital as its director of marketing. She holds a bachelor of professional studies degree in management and has more than 10 years experience in advertising across multiple industries, including hospitality, gaming, food and beverage and pharmaceuticals. She gained hands-on experience in the maritime industry as a first mate with Seas the Day Charters USVI, which she joined in 2022.
Sonni will lead the advertising efforts for the Amphitrite Digital brand and each of the marketing teams in the company’s portfolio.
Captain Holly Payne has been promoted from captain to assistant general manager at Seas the Day Charters USVI. She joined Seas the Day Charters USVI in 2021 and moved into senior leadership in 2022. Holly will lead the company’s operations and ensure captains, crew and support personnel enjoy working as part of an exceptional team and the company continues to be a leading charter company in the Caribbean.
Holly has a 100-ton United States Coast Guard master’s license and attended Reinhardt University and the University of Georgia. She began her maritime career on a 160-foot schooner, the Arabella, sailing between the Northeast and Caribbean.
Captain Hope Wearing has been named director of guest services at Amphitrite Digital. She previously served as guest services manager at Seas the Day Charters USVI. In her new role, Hope will oversee and support guest services teams and guest experiences at all Amphitrite Digital companies.
Hope joined Seas the Day Charters USVI in 2020 and in 2022, she obtained her 50-ton United States Coast Guard master’s license.
“By bringing this diverse and highly qualified group of talents together, we can’t help but be successful,” said Amphitrite Digital President Hope Stawski. “With their contributions to the company and their unique skill sets, they have already shown they perform at the high level that Amphitrite Digital expects and will be instrumental in continuing on the company’s path to success and future growth.”
In other company news, shareholders who attended Amphitrite Digital’s annual shareholders meeting on February 23 voted unanimously to reappoint the independent directors on the board to a new term commencing April 1, 2024 and ending March 31, 2026.
Amphitrite Digital companies and their dedicated employees and partners host 90,000 guests annually and provide the opportunity to enjoy ‘A Day, a Week and a Lifetime’ of experiences.
For more information about Amphitrite Digital and its tours and activities, visit www.amphitritedigital.com.
About Amphitrite Digital
With a foundation rooted in digital technology and innovation, the company uses advanced digital technology platforms to market, manage and operate in-destination tours, activities and events in the U.S. and the Caribbean. With several operating entities, including Seas the Day Charters USVI and Magens Hideaway in the Caribbean; Tall Ship Windy in Chicago, Illinois; and Paradise Adventures Catamarans and Watersports in Panama City Beach, Florida, Amphitrite Digital is one of the largest maritime tour activity operators in the markets they serve. Amphitrite Digital companies are consistently ranked as leading tour activity operators.
