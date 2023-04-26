St. Albans Barracks // Stolen Vehicle
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 23A2002268
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: reported 4/25/23
INCIDENT LOCATION: Champlain Farms, 188 First St. Swanton, VT
VIOLATION: Stolen Vehicle
VICTIM: Vaillancourt Transport
CITY, STATE of business address: Enosburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/25/23, VT State Police received a report of a stolen vehicle from the Champlain Farms on First St. in Swanton. It was reportedly taken between 4/23/23 and 4/25/23. The vehicle is described as a gray 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer bearing VT registration KAY388. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact CPL Marchand at 802-524-5993.