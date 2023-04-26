Submit Release
VT Route 114 closure / Burke

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

 

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Vermont Route 114, near East Darling Hill Road in Burke, is being shut down due to a vehicle crash.  This is just north of the Lyndon / Burke town line.  There’s currently no information on duration of the closure or details on the crash.

 

Updates will be provided as details are available.


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully

 

 

 

 

 

VT Route 114 closure / Burke

