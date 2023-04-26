House Resolution 71 Printer's Number 0890

PENNSYLVANIA, April 26 - A Resolution recognizing the week of April 9 through 15, 2023, as "National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week" in Pennsylvania in honor of those whose diligence and professionalism keep our communities and residents safe.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.