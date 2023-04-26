House Bill 930 Printer's Number 0964
PENNSYLVANIA, April 26 - An Act amending the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338), known as the Workers' Compensation Act, in liability and compensation, further providing for schedule of compensation.
