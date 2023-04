House Bill 157 Printer's Number 1030

PENNSYLVANIA, April 26 - An Act amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Pennsylvania Preferred® Trademark, further providing for definitions, for Pennsylvania Preferred® trademark, for licensee qualification, for duties and authority of department, for trademark license agreement, application and licensure process, for costs, for Pennsylvania Preferred® Trademark Licensing Fund, for injunctive relief, for rules and regulations and for purpose, repealing provisions relating to definitions and further providing for qualified veterans and qualified veteran business entities.