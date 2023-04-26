UNIQUE NIGHT OF ENTERTAINMENT AS BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX AND THE GRAND OLE OPRY HOSTED ‘GRAND OLE PRIX’ NIGHT
The Event Marked the 100 Day Countdown Until INDYCAR Ignites the Streets of Downtown Nashville on August 4-6, 2023NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Machine Music City Grand Prix and the Grand Ole Opry partnered for a revved-up night of entertainment by hosting the “Grand Ole Prix” Night at the Opry on Tuesday (4/25). The 3rd Annual Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will take Nashville’s centerstage August 4-6 as the countdown begins now at 100 days out from the iconic race.
The ‘Grand Ole Prix’ Night at the Opry kicked off with appearances by INDYCAR Drivers Scott Dixon and Graham Rahal along with INDYCAR show cars on the Opry Plaza, the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix trophy on display for a photo opportunity and exciting giveaways.
The action continued as country artists Chris Janson, Conner Smith, Bill Anderson, Ingrid Andress, Bella White, and Daily & Vincent took the Opry stage along with a surprise musical guest - Rock Legend Vince Neil. Neil, Janson, and Smith are slated to perform during the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Freedom Friday concert on Friday, August 4th.
“We appreciate the rich history of the Grand Ole Opry and we’ve enjoyed a long-standing relationship now in its third year,” said Jason Rittenberry, President & COO, Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. “It was a great night of entertainment for our fans, and we’re excited to be counting down the days until INDYCAR hits Nashville this August. We’ve got 100 days of unique promotions, community events and so much more. It’s going to be our best race yet.”
Race organizers encourage fans to follow them on their social media platforms at @musiccitygp (links on their website) to catch all the exciting updates, news, and action happening over the next 100 days until the 3rd Annual Big Machine Music City Grand Prix takes to the streets of Nashville this August.
There’s still time to grab your favorite spot along the course as race tickets are on sale now. Don’t miss the hottest ticket in Nashville sports starting as little as $139.00 per person, fans can choose a 3-day package to immerse themselves into Music City’s premier festival of racing and music.
Want the best seats in the house? The NetJets Club RPM presented by Flatrock Motorclub tickets are the most premium experience and will accommodate more guests in 2023. Located in Turn 3, Club RPM has dynamic views, air conditioning, and all-day premium food and beverages, and each ticket includes a paddock pass. Club RPM has sold out quickly in the past. A limited number of tickets are available now during the initial ticket on-sale. In addition, the event added Turn 9 Club, a new all-inclusive experience with incredible views of the most action-packed corner and its own private grandstand, air-conditioned tented area, with food and beverage included all day.
Big Machine Music City Grand Prix 2023 Tickets
Club Packages:
3-day Club RPM – $2,850 all-inclusive (includes paddock pass, concert access, food, premium open bar)
3-day East Club – $1,449 all-inclusive (includes paddock pass, concert access, food, beer & wine)
3-day Turn 9 Club – $849 all-inclusive (includes paddock pass, concert access, food, beer & wine)
Grandstand and General Admission:
3-day Grandstand – $219
3-day Premium Grandstand – $229 (with chairbacks)
3-day General Admission – $139
*Please note all above ticket pricing is per person and does not include ticket fees.
Ticket options are available at www.musiccitygp.com/tickets. Other premium hospitality options can be purchased by calling (615) 270-8705 or via email at tickets@musiccitygp.com.
Tickets for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix are digital, and all fans must adhere to the Nissan Stadium rules and regulations, including the clear bag policy. For a complete list of FAQs on ticketing and race weekend policies, please visit www.musiccitygp.com.
ABOUT THE BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX:
The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is a three-day premier festival of racing and music from Aug. 4-6 featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indy NXT, GT America, GR Cup, the Big Machine Spiked CoolersTrans Am TA2 Series, and Stadium SUPER Trucks.
ABOUT THE GRAND OLE OPRY:
Opry presents the best in country music live every week from Nashville, TN. The Opry can be heard at opry.com and wsmonline.com, Opry and WSM mobile apps, SiriusXM, and its flagship home, 650 AM-WSM, with Saturday night shows seen on the Circle Network. For more information, visit www.opry.com.
