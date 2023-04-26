Westport Weston Family YMCA Hosts 100 for 100th Outdoor Yoga Event on May 11th to Benefit Financial Assistance Program
Participants will receive a Yoga Mat and flower. Event is open to all levels of yoga enthusiasts and will be led by yoga instructor Greg Barringer.WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Westport Weston Family YMCA is pleased to announce its upcoming 100 for 100th outdoor yoga fundraiser, as part of their 100-year anniversary. The event will take place on Thursday, May 11 at 10am at the Mahackeno Outdoor Center and is a great way to kick off the Mother’s Day weekend.
Those who would like to be a part of this special event can register today by making a $100 donation that will benefit the WWFY Financial Assistance program, serving under-resourced families and those in need, making the Y welcoming and inclusive for all. Participants will receive a high-quality, 100-year Anniversary Yoga Mat and a flower from local floral designers, Blossom & Stem. The event is open to all levels of yoga enthusiasts and will be led by highly acclaimed yoga instructor Greg Barringer.
Greg describes his Breath, Body & Balance class as “a traditional yoga practice, that combines postures with yogic breathing and meditative moments of stillness. Philosophy, poetry, and prose are sprinkled in, creating a holistic yoga experience that leaves you rejuvenated, relaxed, and feeling an enhanced sense of presence for the rest of your day.”
"Last year, because of generous contributions from donors and sponsors, we were able to provide over $446K in financial assistance to 600+ individuals and families in need giving them the opportunity to participate in programs they otherwise might not be able to, including summer camp and school-age childcare.”, said Anjali McCormick, WWFY CEO.
To register, visit westporty.org/100-for-100th-yoga. Those not participating are welcome to make a separate donation if they choose. If you have any questions, please contact Christina Scherwin cscherwin@westporty.org.
About WWFY:
The Westport Weston Family YMCA is a cause-driven organization that strives to be a welcoming and supportive environment for all. Our purpose is to strengthen the foundations of the community through our actions and programs. We believe that to bring about meaningful change in individuals and communities, we must be focused and accountable. At the YMCA, we measure the success of our cause by how well we engage communities in our three areas of focus: Youth Development, Healthy Living, and Social Responsibility.
Melanie Brockway
Westport Weston Family YMCA
+1 203-226-8981
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram