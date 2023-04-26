Saarthee expands its leadership team with Jim Multari

PHILADELPHIA, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saarthee, an Inc 5000 Data Management and Analytics Company announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Jim Multari as Principal-Growth and Strategy. Jim, with over 20 years of experience in both the telecommunications and analytics/research industries, is a Data Driven Builder of Meaningful Strategies & Solutions and a known face in the Analytics diaspora.

Jim, a hard problem solver whose work has grown revenue, optimized operational processes, and increased brand awareness, believes that a "lead by example" style creates a strong culture and an even stronger and more motivated team. "I'm beyond thrilled and so grateful to be joining Saarthee, working with the team to drive growth strategy. I can't think of a better next career chapter," Jim said.

"During this time of transformation, when Saarthee is expanding in length and breadth across the continents, Jim is an excellent addition to Saarthee Leadership Team. His ability to integrate strategy, analytics, and operations experience can improve business outcomes in sales and marketing, operations and customer experience. Jim has a vision and business intelligence that is exactly what Saarthee needs as the company ushers into its phase of innovation and growth," said Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Shikha Miglani.

"As the company ushers into its phase of innovation and growth, Jim will bring synergies in all aspects of analytics value chain within Saarthee to drive business strategy," said Mrinal Prasad, Founder, Chief Coach and Chief AI & Growth Officer, Saarthee.

Saarthee is America's one of the fastest growing Inc 5000 Data Management and Analytics Company is one-stop shop for all things data and analytics. With its business-centric data-driven approach in the Analytics Landscape and its unique learning environment powered by people-centric work culture, the company delivers accelerated analytics to drive business outcomes.

