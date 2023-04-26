National Pawn Takes to the Hill to Meet with Congress Members
Executives from Triangle-Based National Pawn took to the Hill in Washington, D.C. last week to meet with members of Congress and their staffs.
Our voices were heard as we shared our passion and stories about our business.”RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Executives from National Pawn in Raleigh, North Carolina, took to the Hill in Washington, D.C. last week to meet with members of Congress and their staffs to advocate for important issues affecting the pawn industry. National Pawn’s visit was part of the National Pawnbrokers Association’s Annual Legislative Conference. The conference's objective is to bring pawnbrokers together from across the nation to unify the voice of the industry.
— Kimberly Waldon
With a full agenda, National Pawn met with staff in the offices of Rep. David Rouzer, Rep. Virginia Fox, Rep. Alma Adams, Rep. Valerie Foushee, and Senator Thom Tillis. “What an amazing opportunity to represent National Pawn and all pawnbrokers on Capitol Hill! Our voices were heard as we shared our passion and stories about our business,” shared Kimberly Waldon, Recruiting Manager for National Pawn.
During their meetings, the National Pawn group emphasized the importance of a collaborative approach. “Pawnbroking is often misunderstood, and by engaging with and educating our representatives, we can work together to change the perception of pawn," notes Jeff Wilhelm, Director of Operations.
With nearly 100 pawnbrokers in attendance, the conference highlighted the power of the pawn industry coming together to make their voices heard and influence their elected officials' decisions. " Through collective advocacy, we can make a positive impact," said Wilhelm. For more information or to learn more about National Pawn, please visit nationalpawnshops.com.
