BullionBlock.io Launches Borderless Customer-centric Decentralized Financial Service on Stellar

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BULLIONBLOCK LLC is pleased to announce the launch of its new decentralized financial service that aims to provide increased security and privacy on Stellar, one of the world's leading blockchain networks.

By using Stellar, BullionBlock can ensure fast, efficient, and low-cost transactions, making its service accessible to a wide range of users.

"We are excited to be launching our decentralized financial service on Stellar," said Mark Propp, CTO of BullionBlock Pte. Ltd, the parent company based in Singapore. "Our service will offer users greater control over their finances, while leveraging the benefits of blockchain technology to provide an unprecedented level of security and privacy."

In addition to the new financial service, BullionBlock has partnered with RemitAnywhere, a leading provider of international remittance services.

"We aim to bring our customers the best of both worlds, offering enhanced financial services while expanding our reach globally," said RemitAnywhere CEO, Tahir Saani.

"We are thrilled to welcome RemitAnywhere to the BullionBlock family," said BullionBlock cofounder, Michael Haykal. "Their expertise in international remittances will allow us to expand our reach, offering customers a wider range of services while maintaining our commitment to security and privacy."

With the launch of the new decentralized financial service on Stellar, the BullionBlock fintech is poised to become a leading provider of financial services, offering customers an unparalleled level of security, privacy, and convenience.

For more information about the new service, visit the Info Hub at https://www.bullionblock.io.

Mark Snelders
Bullionblock.money
info@bullionblock.money

