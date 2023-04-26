OLIVER SCHOLARS TO HONOR LEADERS IN BUSINESS AND PHILANTHROPY AT 39TH ANNUAL GALA
96% of Oliver Scholars Say They Feel More Academically Prepared Due to The Organization
Oliver Scholars’ impact and success is indisputable - our commitment to leadership, scholarship, and service is helping to make this city great for everyone ”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Oliver Scholars will host its 39th Annual Gala on Tuesday, May 23rd at the Lighthouse in New York City as it honors Black and LatinX students through its historic scholarship programs. For the past three decades, the organization has been dedicated to helping students realize their full potential and prepare them to achieve educational success through a multifaceted approach of assistance. Students hail from historically under-represented New York City communities and are fast tracked for success at top independent schools and prestigious colleges. The organization provides crucial support for its Scholars so they may succeed and ultimately give back to the city, the nation, and the world.
— Dr. Danielle Cox, CEO
This year, Veteran Comedian Chuck Nice returns as the event’s dynamic host with a rich entertainment history. For years, Chuck has been busy making a name for himself across all mediums, including radio, television, podcasting, and the stage. He has performed with other veterans such as Adam Sandler and Christ Rock. Viewers have enjoyed him as a regular contributor on the Today Show, a guest host on The View, and a frequent guest on MSNBC, CNN, and HLN and HGTV. Despite his busy schedule, Chuck still makes time to perform at NYC comedy clubs regularly.
Legendary DJ Stretch Armstrong also returns this year to provide the evening’s musical entertainment. He is well known as the cohost of the unforgettable radio show, The Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Show and NPR’s podcast What’s Good with Stretch and Bobbito. His musical performances range decades and he has helped to propel the careers of many artists in Hip Hop, R&B and entertainment.
CEO Danielle R. Moss expressed her gratitude regarding the many supporters of Oliver Scholars and their continued devotion to their work with its young scholars. "At its heart, this gala is a celebration of Black and Brown excellence and what happens when diverse allies stand in the gap to make sure that our children have the transformational opportunities to change their lives and their communities that they deserve. Oliver Scholars’ impact and success is indisputable - our commitment to leadership, scholarship, and service is helping to make this city great for everyone," said Dr. Cox.
MEET THE HONOREES
This year, Oliver Scholars will honor Terry-Ann Burrell, Chief Financial Officer, of Beam Therapeutics, class of 1995 and Eric Epstein of Davidson, of Kempner Capital Management. Bee Season Events will once again serve as the evening’s production and fundraising partner.
SPECIAL THANKS
Additional thanks to the supporters who made this year’s event possible - Adrian Millan ’94, Wendy Millan, Apollo Jets LLC, Ashton Newhall, Bank of America, Benjamin Griswold, Benjeil Edghill ’94, Mary Ann Edghill, Carlos Rangel, CITCO, CITI, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP, Dilma and Stephen Dowicz, Dorethea B. Schlosser and Thomas M. Kopczynski, Eric and Julie Epstein, Evercore, Goldman Sachs & Co., Hall Capital Partners LLC, Jeffries, Jenna and Paul Segal, Jim Lim, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Keith Canton ’93, Symonne Canton, Laura and Sanford Michelman, Mitch Jacobson, Robbie Huffines, Sara Adler and Paul Gotlieb, Sessa Capital, Terry-Ann Burrell ’95, The Botta Family Charitable Fund, The Landis Family, Thomas L. Kempner Jr. Foundation Inc. Fund, Tiedemann Advisors and Várde.
For more information regarding the event, please contact Moshe Crone via mcrone@oliverscholars.org. To find out more about Oliver Scholars, visit www.oliverscholars.org.
