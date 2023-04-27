Brintons Launches first-ever Stacy Garcia QuickWeave Collection in Partnership with Stacy Garcia® Blue Label Brand
Transform any room into a luxurious oasis with Stacy Garcia’s QuickWeave Collection of high-quality carpeting which provides endless creative possibilities.
We're excited to offer a fast turnaround option in the most popular Stacy Garcia patterns. These designs were refreshed with a brand-new look by recoloring them in the QuickWeave Odyssey palette.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare to be mesmerized by the elegant texture, intricate geometrics, and rich color palette that will take your breath away. Deep blues, subtle purples, and various golds come together in perfect harmony to create a truly enchanting experience. Transform any room into a luxurious oasis with Stacy Garcia’s first-ever QuickWeave Collection of high-quality carpeting. Designed to evoke a sense of opulence and indulgence, this stunning collection is a revival of the most popular Stacy Garcia designs. Featuring fourteen expertly reimagined designs by Brintons, the QuickWeave collection blends traditional elements with a modern twist, perfect for any space. These refreshed designs are nothing short of breathtaking, each a work of art, creating a visual impact and pushing the boundaries of what carpeting can be.
— Avery Cain, the Marketing Coordinator for Brintons
Interior designers will be delighted by the endless creative possibilities these carpets offer, as the Stacy Garcia QuickWeave is a semi-custom expedited solution for small projects, providing an efficient way to add stunning designs to your space. With six unique and wonderful palette options, this collection is suited to meet all needs. Simply register for Brintons Design Studio Online (DSO) to access this remarkable collection and recolor it to fit your project. “We are excited to offer clients a fast turnaround option in the most popular Stacy Garcia patterns. These designs were easily refreshed with a brand-new look by recoloring them in the QuickWeave Odyssey palette through our Design Studio Online (DSO). It will be fun to witness how this collection is customized for future projects.” States Avery Cain, the Marketing Coordinator for Brintons.
Stacy Garcia's bold, colorful and trend-forward designs have made her a go-to source for the commercial and hospitality industry, while Brintons has been at the forefront of the woven carpet industry for over 230 years. Their collaborations contribute to some of the world's most stunning interiors. Together, Stacy Garcia’s iconic patterns and Brintons' exceptional quality have curated a carpeting collection that expands horizons.
Stacy Garcia QuickWeave is now available to order. Register for Brintons Design Studio Online (DSO) to customize this collection using six unique palette options.
For more information, visit:
www.brintons.net
To view the Quickweave Collection, visit:
https://www.brintons.net/quickweave/stacy-garcia-quickweave
About Stacy Garcia, Inc.
Founded in 2004, Stacy Garcia Inc. is a leading licensing and design company with a collection of global lifestyle brands that add a well-traveled and sophisticated edge to the ever-evolving world of fashion and interiors. With roots in hospitality design, Stacy Garcia Inc. offers inspired product lines across several markets and categories including textiles, carpet, wallcovering, furniture, lighting, and more. The brands include Stacy Garcia® Blue Label, Stacy Garcia | New York®, Stacy Garcia Home®, Stay by Stacy Garcia®, and their newest foray is in the world of e-commerce with a curated shop. The privately held company is led by Founder and Chief Inspiration Officer, Stacy Garcia. For more information visit http://www.stacygarciainc.com/
About Brintons
Brintons Carpets is a market-leading supplier of woven carpets to the worldwide hospitality, marine, gaming, leisure, private and public sectors. Committed to the concept of thinking globally and acting locally, Brintons has design studios, offices and agents in all of the major markets around the world.
Brintons Carpets’ product portfolio includes premium woven Axminster and Wilton broadloom carpets, carpet tiles, machine-made rugs and hand-tufted rugs. The company operates wholly owned ISO 14001 accredited facilities. Manufacturing is located in Portugal, Poland and India. www.brintons.net
