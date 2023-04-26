Award-winning Actress-Producer LYDIA NICOLE Introduces “ACTING SMARTER NOW”
A New Digital Action Planner and Online Course for Achieving Your Acting DreamsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydia Nicole, an award-winning actress, producer, and author, has compiled her commonsense tips and tools from the last 40 years into the new career focused digital action planner and online course for actors, ACTING SMARTER NOW.
Designed for actors who are feeling overwhelmed, unmotivated, struggling with representation, lacking auditions, or simply unsure about how to approach the business. Lydia has taken her decades of experience on both sides of the camera and crafted it into this new digital planner and online course that will assist actors with their career, time management, talent, money and so much more.
ACTING SMARTER NOW offers reliable guidance and proven solutions to many acting career concerns, including:
• Importance of reputable acting classes
• Getting organized, being productive, and staying motivated
• Marketing and “branding” yourself to the industry
• Submitting for projects and audition tracking
• Building a network and establishing relationships
• Day jobs and secondary sources of income
The digital bundle includes a separate e-book on Goal Setting to assist you with creating a plan that you can achieve, and access to a private Facebook Group for ongoing peer-to-peer connection and weekly assistance from Lydia and her team. In addition, Lydia has hand-picked over 200 songs to help inspire and motivate you along with the way. The digital planner is offered in both English and Spanish versions.
ACTING SMARTER NOW is only the latest way that Lydia is giving back to young actors. For years, she has been offering her creativity, street smarts, and common-sense practical advice on her successful YouTube channel, Lydia Nicole Live.
Tenacity, courage, audacity, and motivation are trademarks of Lydia Nicole. She has spent years working in Hollywood and is best known for her role as Rafaela in the Oscar-nominated film, Stand and Deliver, starring Edward James Olmos. She also gained attention for her acting ability to seamlessly transform into over 25 different characters in her autobiographical one-woman show, A Rose Grows in Spanish Harlem.
As a producer, Lydia has numerous credits under her belt, including Robert Townsend’s romantic comedy feature, Playin’ For Love, as well as the Sundance Festival favorite, Why We Laugh, a documentary on the history of African American comedy. She also produced the first dramatic Latino web series, Los Americans, the dramatic bio-pic, In The Hive, based on Vivian Sanders who started a high school for at risk boys,
As a POC (person of color) who found acting jobs lacking in Hollywood, Lydia took matters into her own hands and started doing standup to create more work opportunities. She became one of the pioneers of bringing ethnic humor and diversity to urban audiences, starring and co-producing the multiracial female standup comedy show, Funny Ladies of Color, at the world-famous Comedy Store featuring Sherri Shepherd, Carlease Burke, Lotus Weinstock, and Karen Haber. In addition, she starred and co-produced Telemundo’s favorite all Latina show and subsequent CD, The Hot & Spicy Mamitas.
For more about ACTING SMARTER NOW visit: ActingSmarterNow.com
