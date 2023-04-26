Zenith Aviation Automates Supply Chain Utilizing Pentagon 2000SQL™

PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL

Automated Warehouse and External Sourcing Maintain High Levels of Customer Service and Quality.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zenith Aviation has expanded operations with integrated automated warehouse and supply chain management infrastructure. Software system Interfaces are provided by Pentagon 2000 Software for a Kardex-Remstar automated storage systems, and AutoSourcing tools connected to online vendor data.

According to Angela Shawaryn, President of Zenith Aviation, “our strong focus on customer service and quality has driven us to increase automation of our operations over time.

Our Pentagon 2000SQL™ ERP system has been a foundation that we have been able to build on with integrations to our key operational systems”.

Gabriel Mofaz, President at Pentagon 2000 Software commented that “Zenith Aviation has both the vision and the operational expertise that has allowed them to seamlessly integrate and connect their inventory management and sourcing procedures”.

On the operations side, automated vertical and horizontal warehouse storage systems from Kardex-Remstar provide increased storage capacity, reduced labor, and superior control over inventory management. For supply chain management, Pentagon2000SQL™ AutoSourcing connected to the ILS Inventory Locator Service provides direct connections and visibility to vendor product availability and bids. Linking and integrating these systems together with core ERP functionality for materials management and accounting provides the foundation for continuously high levels of customer service and quality.

About Zenith Aviation(www.zenithaviation.com)

Zenith Aviation, Inc. began as Stanford & Associates, a company with expertise in the marketing and sales of turbine-powered aircraft. In 2002, owner Robert Stanford created Zenith Aviation, a forward-thinking aviation parts distribution company. For the next twenty years, Zenith Aviation has steadily grown and fulfilled Mr. Stanford’s vision of a company that, foremost, solves client’s problems and does so by providing what they need before they ask for it. “Shaping the Future of Aviation Logistics” is the mission of Zenith Aviation.

About PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. (www.pentagon2000.com)

PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. is a leading supplier of enterprise software systems in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics industries. PENTAGON 2000 develops, licenses and supports PENTAGON 2000SQL, a state of the art, fully-integrated software system that conforms to the unique business processes, quality assurance systems and regulatory requirements found in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics Industries. PENTAGON 2000SQL is the leading, integrated solution for enterprises and functional units engaged in the following operations and activities:

▪ Parts Distribution and Brokerage

▪ Repair and Overhaul of Complex Equipment (MRO)

▪ Logistics Supply & Supply Chain Management

▪ Heavy Aircraft Maintenance and Depot Maintenance

▪ PMA, Build-to-Print and Discrete Manufacturing

▪ Government Contracting

▪ Commercial and Military Air Fleet Operation

▪ Fixed Base Operations

