Governor Ron DeSantis and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency Discuss Partnership Opportunities

TOKYO, Japan — Governor Ron DeSantis met with members of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) to discuss Japan and Florida’s space and aerospace ecosystems, creating an alliance that will enhance Florida’s place in the global space economy. They also discussed an opportunity to host a joint space symposium parterning with Space Florida next year.

“This collaboration between Florida and JAXA demonstrates the strength of our respective space ecosystems and our mutual commitment to leading the charge and furthering innovation in the commercial space industry,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Florida is solidifying our dominance as the global hub for aerospace and the premier gateway to space.”

JAXA and Space Florida have begun discussions and collaboration to build a mutually beneficial relationship. The goal of JAXA and Space Florida’s relationship is to pave the way for additional joint projects, information exchange, and commercial space activities. By fostering a collaborative environment between the two countries, the partnership aims to boost the growth of the aerospace industry and create new opportunities for businesses and individuals alike.

