Ron Feder of Peak Commercial Closes Three Major Deals in LA's San Fernando Valley
Expert commercial real estate agent achieves impressive results through market knowledge and client commitment.
These three deals were no exception, but with our team's extensive knowledge of the market and our unwavering commitment, we were able to get the job done.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, U.S.A., April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Peak Commercial (peakcommercial.com), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm in Southern California, is very proud to announce that expert commercial real estate agent Ron Feder has successfully completed three major transactions in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley.
"Working in LA's commercial real estate market requires tenacity, patience, and the ability to think outside the box. These three deals were no exception, but with our team's extensive knowledge of the market and our unwavering commitment, we were able to get the job done," said Ron Feder. “I'm proud to have played a part in helping our clients achieve their goals and always look forward to delivering top-notch results for our clients."
The first transaction involved the leasing of a 20,000 square-foot industrial building located at 7100 Valjean Avenue in Van Nuys. Ron Feder represented the tenant, Extraord-N-Air, Inc., a local private aviation renovation company. The five-year lease agreement, which includes a $2,000,000+ lease consideration, was a perfect fit for Extraord-N-Air's significant growth. The building is conveniently located adjacent to the Van Nuys Airport, where Extraord-N-Air also occupies a hanger.
The second transaction involved the leasing of a 15,232 square-foot industrial building located at 6701 Odessa Avenue, also in Van Nuys. Ron Feder represented the landlord, and after extensive renovations to the building, Feder, and fellow Peak Commercial agent Sean Sears, secured a Fortune 500 tenant for the space. The three-year lease agreement, which includes a $1,000,000+ lease consideration, is a testament to the property's prime location adjacent to the Van Nuys Airport, 405 freeway, and Billingsley’s Public Golf Course.
The third transaction involved the leasing of a 40,540 square-foot industrial building located at 21310 Lassen Street in Chatsworth. Ron Feder represented the landlord, and after the previous tenant vacated, Feder secured a replacement tenant, Amber Interiors, in just 60 days to occupy the space. The three-year lease agreement, which includes a $2,000,000 lease consideration, allows Amber Interiors to grow from two contiguous buildings totaling 21,000 square feet into this larger space. The owners of the building increased the net operating income (NOI), with two new tenants paying market rents since Ron Feder sold the building to ownership in 2016.
"We've always been proud to have Ron as part of the Peak Commercial team, and these recent transactions are a testament to his continued expertise and professionalism," said Will White, Peak Commercial's Operations Manager. "Ron's hard work and dedication have resulted in continuous successful transactions that have met the needs of both tenants and landlords. We invite anyone interested in commercial real estate to contact our Peak Commercial team for more information."
ABOUT PEAK COMMERCIAL:
Peak Commercial (www.peakcommercial.com) is a full-service commercial real estate brokerage firm that specializes in sales, leasing, management, and investment of commercial properties in Southern California. With over 30 years of experience and a team of dedicated professionals, Peak Commercial provides comprehensive solutions for owners, investors, tenants, and developers across various property types and markets. Peak Commercial is part of The Peak Companies network, (peakcorp.com) a one-stop resource for a broad range of real estate services.
