CAP-XX Supercapacitors Now Available from Digi-Key

Full line of prismatic, cylindrical and Lithium-Ion supercapacitors now available from global authorized distributor Digi-Key

Full line of prismatic, cylindrical and Lithium-Ion supercaps available from global distributor that offers world’s largest selection of electronic components

CAP-XX Limited (LSE:CPX)

Working with Digi-Key, we look forward to meeting the demands of today’s design engineers. ” — Jeff Colton, EVP at CAP-XX

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CAP-XX Limited (LSE:CPX), the leading manufacturer of ultra-thin prismatic, cylindrical, and Lithium-Ion supercapacitors, announced that its full line of high-performance supercaps is now available from global authorized distributor Digi-Key. Digi-Key was a pioneer in the mail-order catalog business and is a key resource for design engineers, offering the world’s largest selection of electronic components in stock and available for immediate shipment.

CAP-XX’s wide variety of supercapacitors is now available from Digi-Key. This includes surface-mountable ultra-thin prismatics ranging from .035 to 2.4 farad, board-mountable small cylindricals ranging from 1 to 100 farad, screw terminal and weldable large cylindricals ranging from 650 to 5000 farad, and hybrid supercaps (Lithium-Ion capacitors).

“As IoT devices proliferate, and the focus on clean energy expands, demand is growing for supercapacitors that can either support batteries reducing their size and cost, or replace batteries altogether, as manufacturers strive to incorporate more high-power functionality and reduce the environmental impact of disposable batteries,” said Jeff Colton, EVP at CAP-XX. “Supercaps are often used to deliver the burst power needed for high-power functions such as data capture and data transmission.”

Colton continued, “Working with Digi-Key, we look forward to meeting the demands of today’s design engineers.”

About CAP-XX

CAP-XX is the leader in the design and manufacture of supercapacitors, including ultra-thin prismatic, cylindrical and hybrid (lithium-ion capacitors), for managing burst power, micro energy harvesting and backup power needs in portable and IoT devices. CAP-XX also offers large, powerful supercapacitor modules for engine start and other microgrid/grid/power correction applications up to 2000V. CAP-XX prismatic supercapacitors are manufactured in Australia and Malaysia and its cylindrical and hybrid supercapacitors are manufactured in China and the USA. The company’s strong intellectual property (IP) portfolio includes 11 patent families. CAP-XX’s ultra-thin prismatic supercapacitors are ideal for space-constrained electronics applications where small energy storage device size and thickness are critical. Visit https://www.cap-xx.com/ or email sales@cap-xx.com.