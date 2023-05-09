Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,596 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,531 in the last 365 days.

CAP-XX Supercapacitors Now Available from Digi-Key

Full line of prismatic, cylindrical and Lithium-Ion supercapacitors now available from global authorized distributor Digi-Key

Full line of prismatic, cylindrical and Lithium-Ion supercaps available from global distributor that offers world’s largest selection of electronic components

CAP-XX Limited (LSE:CPX)

Working with Digi-Key, we look forward to meeting the demands of today’s design engineers.”
— Jeff Colton, EVP at CAP-XX

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CAP-XX Limited (LSE:CPX), the leading manufacturer of ultra-thin prismatic, cylindrical, and Lithium-Ion supercapacitors, announced that its full line of high-performance supercaps is now available from global authorized distributor Digi-Key. Digi-Key was a pioneer in the mail-order catalog business and is a key resource for design engineers, offering the world’s largest selection of electronic components in stock and available for immediate shipment.

CAP-XX’s wide variety of supercapacitors is now available from Digi-Key. This includes surface-mountable ultra-thin prismatics ranging from .035 to 2.4 farad, board-mountable small cylindricals ranging from 1 to 100 farad, screw terminal and weldable large cylindricals ranging from 650 to 5000 farad, and hybrid supercaps (Lithium-Ion capacitors).

“As IoT devices proliferate, and the focus on clean energy expands, demand is growing for supercapacitors that can either support batteries reducing their size and cost, or replace batteries altogether, as manufacturers strive to incorporate more high-power functionality and reduce the environmental impact of disposable batteries,” said Jeff Colton, EVP at CAP-XX. “Supercaps are often used to deliver the burst power needed for high-power functions such as data capture and data transmission.”

Colton continued, “Working with Digi-Key, we look forward to meeting the demands of today’s design engineers.”

About CAP-XX
CAP-XX is the leader in the design and manufacture of supercapacitors, including ultra-thin prismatic, cylindrical and hybrid (lithium-ion capacitors), for managing burst power, micro energy harvesting and backup power needs in portable and IoT devices. CAP-XX also offers large, powerful supercapacitor modules for engine start and other microgrid/grid/power correction applications up to 2000V. CAP-XX prismatic supercapacitors are manufactured in Australia and Malaysia and its cylindrical and hybrid supercapacitors are manufactured in China and the USA. The company’s strong intellectual property (IP) portfolio includes 11 patent families. CAP-XX’s ultra-thin prismatic supercapacitors are ideal for space-constrained electronics applications where small energy storage device size and thickness are critical. Visit https://www.cap-xx.com/ or email sales@cap-xx.com.

Michelle Moody
Moody & Assoc. PR
+1 214-363-3460
email us here

You just read:

CAP-XX Supercapacitors Now Available from Digi-Key

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more