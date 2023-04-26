Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,282 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,453 in the last 365 days.

Court system to offer parenting coordinator training

The court system will offer a two-day parenting coordinator training class with Dr. Matthew Sullivan June 21-22. The training is free and will meet the requirements of N.D.R.Ct. 8.11.

Download the parenting coordinator training brochure.

You just read:

Court system to offer parenting coordinator training

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more