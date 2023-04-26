With Earth Day In Mind, Director Eternal Polk on "The Tidal Podcast" Discusses"Gaining Ground: The Fight for Black Land"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce that director Eternal Polk as a guest on "The Tidal Podcast" hosted by Sarah Gibbons and Tashion Macon. Polk will be discussing his new film "Gaining Ground: The Fight for Black Land," a powerful documentary that sheds light on the ongoing struggle for black land ownership in the United States.

Polk's film highlights the long history of discrimination against black farmers, who have been systematically denied access to land and resources, and explores the ways in which black communities are fighting back. The film features interviews with activists, farmers, and community leaders who are working to reverse the damage done by decades of discriminatory policies.

On "The Tidal Podcast," Polk will delve deeper into the issues raised in the film, sharing insights from his research and personal experiences. Listeners can expect a candid and thought-provoking conversation that explores the complex relationship between race, land ownership, and economic justice.

"We are thrilled to have Eternal Polk join us on 'The Tidal Podcast' to discuss his important film," said co-host Tashion Macon. "His work sheds light on a critical issue that affects generations of people in this country, and we hope this conversation will help to raise awareness and inspire action. This conversation is rich soil with a rich soul!" “We are inspired by Eternal Polk sharing how he transformed trauma into impact. We fundamentally believe that revolutionary growth happens within revolutionary relationships, starting with the relationship with self,” stated co-host Sarah Gibbons.

The episode featuring Eternal Polk airs on "The Tidal Podcast" today - April 26th, 2023. Listeners can tune in on their favorite podcast platforms or visit sarahgibbons.co for more information.

About Eternal Polk:

Eternal Polk is a two-time Emmy-nominated director, writer, and segment producer with over 20 years of directing short and long-form projects including documentaries, music videos, branded content, & commercials. Intimate, nuanced, and intentional while placing subjects on a pedestal to display their humanity is how Eternal describes his directing style and mission. Eternal has served as a creative director participating in ideation and copywriting of client commercial and branded content spots, while earning Telly, Webby, Shorty, and Ooma awards. His work has been featured on HBO, FOX, ESPN, ABC, BET, VH1, and MTV. Gaining Ground: The Fight For Black Land is his first feature film as director and executive producer.

About The Tidal Podcast:

The Tidal Podcast is a weekly podcast hosted by Tashion Macon and Sarah Gibbons. The podcast shines the light on influential, inspiring and next-generation individuals that are making waves of impact in this world. You MAY know them, you just might not - what matters most to us is spotlighting the incredible work they are doing but most importantly who they are BEING to do that work. We care about the humanness behind their leadership, we care about the values they’re leading with to make the impact they’re having, ultimately, we care about the person behind the waves…