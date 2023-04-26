Mitchell County, North Carolina Pursues Digital Transformation
Mitchell County, North Carolina has partnered with GovPilot to digitize and streamline operations, and constituent services.
The North Carolina County selects GovPilot as provider of cloud-based government management software to streamline operations and constituent services
Digital government services are essential to efficient, cost effective public safety and services, and we aim to be responsive to our county’s residents. GovPilot has been an excellent partner.”BAKERSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A transition from paper to digital processes is underway in Mitchell County, North Carolina where local officials have sought greater efficiency in county operations and constituent services. The county government recently partnered with GovPilot, a New Jersey based provider of cloud-based government management software.
— Allen Cook, County Manager
Officials from Mitchell County have worked with GovPilot to implement a number of digital capabilities and public facing forms that aim to make operations more efficient and services more convenient for constituents.
The county has switched from paper-based building permitting to GovPilot’s end-to-end digital processes which will result in considerable time savings and increased convenience for constituents and county staff.
In addition, the county is now utilizing GovPilot for fire prevention, general work orders, special event applications, and floodplain management.
The implementation and use of GovPilot moving forward will enable county officials to receive, process, and search records quickly, ensuring that building permits, fire inspections, and floodplain building applications are conducted in an efficient, transparent, and time sensitive manner.
County Manager, Allen Cook, said, “Digital government services are essential to efficient, cost effective public safety and services, and we aim to be responsive to our county’s residents. GovPilot has been an excellent partner in helping Mitchell County meet the needs of our staff and our residents.”
Michael Bonner, the founder and CEO of GovPilot said, “We are excited to work with Mitchell County on its early stages of digital transformation. Federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act has spurred local governments to implement digital services and operations. In partnering with local governments across the country we have found that digital processes generate significant increases in efficiency and productivity that have a positive impact on local budgets, services, and constituent experience. We expect to see similar results in Mitchell County.”
