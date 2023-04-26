PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to provide owners of small cars with an innovative means of handling much more luggage or supplies," said an inventor, from Denver, Colo., "so I invented the PORTABLE LUGGAGE CARRIER. My design would eliminate the need to rent or borrow a large vehicle just to carry along extra supplies and belongings."

The invention provides an add-on luggage container for mounting to the rear of a compact automobile. In doing so, it enables the user to easily haul tools, gear, luggage, etc. As a result, it increases carrying capacity and it eliminates the need to cram luggage and belongings within the vehicle interior. The invention features a versatile and weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DNV-485, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-portable-luggage-carrier-for-vehicles-dnv-485-301804194.html

SOURCE InventHelp