Everything Legendary Seals Deal with Kroger for 1,000 Grocery Stores Nationwide
The company is one of the top 3 plant-based meat manufacturers in the nation
We’re delivering the satisfying flavor American families want and the nutritious products they need to live better, longer and healthier lives.”HYATTSVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Everything Legendary, a black-owned and operated business and the nation’s fastest-growing plant-based meat company, announced today that their products are now available in 1,000 Kroger stores across 15 states.
“We’re delivering the satisfying flavor American families want and the nutritious products they need to live better, longer and healthier lives,” said Duane Cheers, Co-Founder of Everything Legendary.
Kroger currently works with more than 1,600 minority suppliers, and Everything Legendary is proud to be one of them. As Kroger continues to expand, it is committed to having an inclusive supplier community and culture that reflects the diversity of its associates and customers.
Customers can now purchase Everything Legendary Classic Burgers and Cheeseburgers at Kroger banner stores including, Fred Meyer, City Market, Ralph’s, Fry’s Food & Drug, King Soopers, Smith’s, Quality Food Centers, Mariano’s, Pick ‘n Save, and Metro Market.
“We are thrilled that our Cheeseburgers, which were featured on the hit TV show ‘Shark Tank,’ are now available at select Kroger stores,” said Danita Claytor, Co-Founder of Everything Legendary. “Seeing our products on grocery store shelves has been a dream come true,” she added.
Customers can visit the website and use the store locator to find a Kroger store in their area. Products are available for pick up, same-day delivery and shipping depending upon the specific store.
“To support our brand, visit a Kroger store and purchase our products,” said Vincent Parker, Chief Operating Officer at Everything Legendary. “If our products are not available in your area, contact your local store and ask them to consider carrying our products,” he added.
About Everything Legendary
Everything Legendary, founded by Duane “Myko” Cheers and Danita Claytor, is leading the flavor revolution with a line of healthy, plant-based ground and burger patties. Inspired by Mom, created by a chef, and taste-tested by the community, Everything Legendary is a black-owned company that goes above and beyond the impossible to deliver food with legendary flavor and superior quality. Everything Legendary can be found at retailers nationwide, in restaurants and on their website. For recipes, tutorials, product information and more, visit https://golegendary.com Join the movement. Connect with Everything Legendary on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
