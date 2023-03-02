Everything Legendary Launches the #LegendsGive Campaign in California During its 2023 Festival Season
The company has teamed up with Los Angeles Mission to serve plant-based food to the homeless in Los Angeles, California
We are excited to be able to launch #LegendsGive to further our message: fuel the body, feed the soul among a population that traditionally would not have access to plant-based foods.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everything Legendary, a black-owned and operated business that is the nation’s fastest-growing plant-based meat company, announced today that it will simultaneously launch the #LegendsGive campaign with its 2023 musical festival season. Everything Legendary is partnering with Los Angeles Mission, an organization dedicated to breaking the cycle of homelessness and poverty, for this campaign. The #LegendsGive campaign is aimed at ensuring the homeless population nationwide has access to plant-based foods and toiletries.
“The new #LegendsGive initiative means so much to us,” said Danita Claytor, Everything Legendary co-founder. “Part of our mission is to serve our communities by providing healthy, plant-based alternatives to meat. During this outreach event, we will donate plant-based food and toiletries to Los Angeles Mission.”
The #LegendsGive campaign will launch in Los Angeles, California where the homeless population is estimated to be nearly 64,000 according to Los Angeles Mission’s website. Outreach to the homeless will be conducted during the Rolling Loud California festival, which will run March 3-5, 2023, at the Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, California. During the festival, Everything Legendary will host a “Backyard BBQ” for festival attendees with popular plant-based menu items such as burgers, sausage, tacos, and chicken nuggets.
On Monday, March 6, 2023 the team at Everything will conduct a site tour of Los Angeles Mission as well as a live cooking demonstration for its volunteers, employees and the homeless community that they serve. In addition, Everything Legendary is committed to donating toiletries and a case of frozen plant-based burger to the shelter.
“We started this company in 2021 and in just 15 months, we went from zero to 4,000 national grocery store shelves, said Duane Cheers, co-founder of Everything Legendary. “We are excited to be able to launch #LegendsGive to further our message: fuel the body, feed the soul among a population that traditionally would not have access to plant-based foods.”
About Everything Legendary
Everything Legendary, founded by Duane “Myko” Cheers and Danita Claytor, is leading the flavor revolution with a line of healthy, plant-based ground and burger patties. Inspired by Mom, created by a chef, and taste-tested by the community, Everything Legendary is a black-owned company that goes above and beyond the impossible to deliver food with legendary flavor and superior quality. Everything Legendary can be found at retailers nationwide, in restaurants and on their website. For recipes, tutorials, product information and more, visit https://golegendary.com Join the movement. Connect with Everything Legendary on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
About Los Angeles Mission
Los Angeles Mission breaks the cycle of homelessness and poverty, by stabilizing people in a safe and spiritual environment, connecting them to solutions and walking with them on their journey. Los Angeles Mission strives to be a world leader among Missions that provide for the poor, restore the addicted and eliminate homelessness. For more information, visit: https://losangelesmission.org.
