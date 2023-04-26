Former Ringgold County Conservation Board Executive Director Arrested

April 26, 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa - On Thursday, April 19, 2023, the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) arrested Kathryn Zimmerman, of Mount Ayr, on misdemeanor warrants for False Reports to a Public Safety Official and Interference with Official Acts. Zimmerman, the former executive director of the Ringgold County Conservation Board, was charged following an investigation.

The charges stem from a December 5, 2022, incident at Poe Hollow Park when Zimmerman denied Ringgold County deputies and bomb technicians entrance to the facility to render safe an explosive device found earlier that morning. The investigation also included a criminal complaint Zimmerman made to the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office. In the complaint, Zimmerman alleged that Ringgold County Supervisor Colby Holmes struck her with his truck.

Due to conflicts of interest with the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and the Ringgold County Attorney’s Office, the DCI was requested to join with the Adair County Attorney’s Office to investigate Zimmerman’s allegations. The DCI provided results of the investigation to the Adair County Attorney for review. Zimmerman has since posted bond.

Complaint & Affidavit - False Report To Public Entity

Complaint & Affidavit - Interference With Official Acts