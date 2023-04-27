pfSense Software Takes Home 27 Awards in the G2 Spring Report
Netgate is excited to announce that pfSense® software took home 27 awards in over 10 categories in the G2 Spring 2023 Report – including Users Most Likely to Recommend and Leader in the Firewall and VPN categories for small and mid-market businesses. Other awards indicated Netgate's ability to offer high-quality support and return on investment to its customers, as well as pfSense software's excellence in usability, feature set, and performance.
— Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO
“We are honored to receive these awards and grateful to our customers. We will continue to strive for excellence, and we look forward to bringing even more high-performance and affordable firewall, VPN, and routing solutions to the market in the future,” said Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO. “Thank you to everyone who has supported us along the way.”
Complete List of pfSense Software Awards
• Leader in Firewall (Category-wide)
• Leader in VPN (Category-wide)
• Momentum Leader in Firewall (Category-wide)
• Momentum Leader in VPN (Category-wide)
• Users Most Likely To Recommend in Firewall (Category-wide)
• Best Relationship in Firewall (Category-wide)
• Best Results in Firewall (Category-wide)
• Best Results in VPN (Category-wide)
• Most Implementable in Firewall (Category-wide)
• Most Implementable in VPN (Category-wide)
• Leader in Firewall - Europe
• Easiest Setup Mid-Market in Firewall
• Best Estimated ROI Mid-Market in Firewall
• Users Most Likely To Recommend Mid-Market in Firewall
• Best Support Mid-Market in Firewall
• Leader Mid-Market in Firewall
• Leader Mid-Market in VPN
• Best Usability Small-Business in Firewall
• Best Usability Small-Business in VPN
• Best Relationship Small-Business in Firewall
• Best Relationship Small-Business in VPN
• Best Results Small-Business in Firewall
• Best Results Small-Business in VPN
• Leader Small-Business in Firewall
• Leader Small-Business in VPN
• Most Implementable Small-Business in Firewall
• Most Implementable Small-Business in VPN
More on pfSense Software
The world’s leading open-source-driven firewall, router, and VPN solution for network edge and cloud secure networking, pfSense Plus software is the world’s most trusted firewall. The software has garnered the respect and adoration of users worldwide - installed well over six million times. pfSense software is made possible by open-source technology and made into a robust, reliable, dependable product by Netgate.
More About Us
Netgate is constantly striving to provide leading-edge network security at a fair price. We are the primary developer and maintainer of pfSense software, an open-source firewall, VPN, and router platform, and TNSR, a high-performance software router based on FD.io’s Vector Packet Processing (VPP), of which we are a leading contributor. We also fund additional open source work that we upstream to projects like FreeBSD, the Linux Foundation FD.io, Clixon, and others.
