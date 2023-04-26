Complete History of Goethe's 1876 Royal Faust, One of World's Rarest Antique Books, is Published by The World Art News
1877 Faust by Goethe – First Part, Theodore Martin, Auguste von Kreiling, Friedrich Bruckmann © Jacevic Collection
The World Art News has just published the untold story behind the 1876 Royal Faust, one of the rarest, beautiful, and most intriguing books in the world.
Nothing can be more admirable. But the binding of this volume exceeds in work and splendor all the treasures which Dr. Schliemann has disinterred at Mycenea.”LONDON, LONDON, UK, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This fascinating tale of history, heritage, luxury, royals, and politics stretches from Germany all the way to Great Britain. At the heart of this story is Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's "Faust," a tragic play in two parts that is widely regarded as one of the greatest works of German literature. In the late 19th century, a luxurious edition of the book was produced exclusively for the nobility and the wealthy, with only a limited number of copies created.
— Benjamin Disraeli (1804 – 1881), Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
The World Art News' investigative journalists delved deeply into the historical aspects of this book, tracing its journey from publishers, decorators, and translators to famous historical figures such as Queen Victoria, who owned a rare edition of the Royal Faust. The book is a masterpiece of fine art, replete with exquisite illustrations by Auguste von Kreiling and crafted with meticulous attention to detail, making it a highly coveted item not just for collectors but also for national libraries and museums like the Hughenden mansion.
Apart from its rarity, the Royal Faust is exceptional for its size, measuring a whopping 52 x 39 cm (20.5 x 15.4 inches) and weighing a hefty 7 kg (15 lb). Nevertheless, the tome was equipped with silver corner protectors and six medals depicting portraits of the main characters. This rare publication was also one of the first to feature photographs, which was a novelty at the time.
In 1876, an exclusive Royal Edition of Faust was produced for Queen Victoria, and it is believed to be the first unofficial copy of the book in the English language. This edition served as the template for the limited-edition English version that was released one year later by Friedrich Bruckmann (London).
The investigation conducted by The World Art News revealed that both English and German versions of the Royal Faust were produced for national libraries, museums, and the wealthiest members of society. However, due to the loss of historical records, it was impossible to determine the exact number of books printed or how many have survived to this day.
The journalists from The World Art News contacted numerous institutions, such as the Berlin State Library (Staatsbibliothek), The National Trust (UK), and the successor company of Bruckmann's Verlag, among others, to gather, confirm, and verify much of the information discovered. Their meticulous research has provided a rare glimpse into the captivating history of the Royal Faust, shedding light on this literary masterpiece's legacy for generations to come.
