Introducing Aveiro: JOPLINS' Newest Model of Eco-Friendly Bio Acetate Sunglasses

Joplins, a leading eco-friendly sunglasses brand, is excited to unveil its latest creation, Aveiro, a new model of bio-acetate sunglasses.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Joplins, a leading eco-friendly sunglasses brand, is excited to unveil its latest creation, Aveiro, a new model of bio acetate sunglasses. With a focus on sustainability and style, Aveiro offers customers an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional eyewear while making a bold fashion statement.
Aveiro's plant-based acetate frames are made from cotton and wood planted sources, resulting in a reduced need for chemical treatments and energy consumption during production. This eco-conscious approach not only benefits the environment but also allows for a diverse range of colors, from vibrant green and blue to subtle cream and brown. Aveiro is the perfect accessory for those who want to express their unique style while caring for the planet.
Founded in 2016, Joplins is a brand with a mission to create fashionable and sustainable eyewear that positively impacts both the environment and society. The company uses natural, FSC-certified reprocessed wood and bio acetate, sourced from wood pulp mixed with natural plasticizers, to produce high-resistance frames with one-of-a-kind finishes.
Joplins takes great pride in the quality of their lenses. The Aveiro model features 9 layers of polarized and scratch-resistant lenses, providing the best possible eye protection. Additionally, Joplins offers a 2-year guarantee on all their products.
What sets Joplins apart from other eyewear brands is their commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. For every pair of Aveiro sunglasses sold, Joplins plants 3 trees, supports local communities in Africa, and removes 1kg of plastic from the oceans in projects around Indonesia and Brazil. This is achieved through partnerships with the Plastic Bank, Eden Reforestation Projects, and Trees For The Future. Customers also receive a sustainable linen bag, a premium microfiber cloth with lens care instructions, and an elegant, sustainable trifold cork case for easy portability.
For more information on Joplins and their latest Aveiro bio acetate sunglasses model, visit their website at www.wearjoplins.com.
About Joplins:
Joplins is a sustainable sunglasses brand established in 2016. The company is dedicated to creating stylish and sustainable eyewear that not only looks great but also positively impacts the environment and society. Joplins uses only natural, FSC-certified reprocessed wood and bio acetate sourced from wood pulp mixed with natural plasticizers to create their frames, resulting in high-resistance eyewear with a unique finish. Joplins is committed to sustainability and social responsibility, planting trees, supporting local communities, and removing plastic from the oceans with every purchase.
